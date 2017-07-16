Patrice Evra (36) verkeert inmiddels in de late herfst van zijn indrukwekkende voetbalcarrière. De voormalig Frans international speelt sinds januari voor Olympique Marseille. Buiten het veld is de ex-speler van onder meer Manchester United en Juventus een hit op social media geworden, met zijn aanstekelijke lach en zijn motto 'I love this game!'.

Sinds een jaar is Evra zeer actief op Instagram. De 81-voudig Frans international heeft inmiddels 2,6 miljoen followers. Onder het motto 'I love this game' maakt de positiviteitsgoeroe filmpjes waarin hij zingt, danst, schminkt, zich verkleedt en grappen uithaalt met (ex-)teamgenoten en zijn voormalig manager Sir Alex Ferguson.



Wij maakten een selectie van leukste posts van Evra op Instagram. Van Evra als een ware Marvin Gaye tot Evra als dansende panda. En altijd die aanstekelijke lach. Met soms ook nog wel een serieuze boodschap.



Patrice Evra legt in het onderstaande filmpje uit waarom hij 'I love this game' als motto gebruikt.

The reason why I say all the time I love this game!!! For all my fans... Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op23 Jun 2016 om 5:21 PDT

Tijdens EURO 2016 plaatste Evra deze ietwat matig gephotoshopte afbeelding met zijn ex-teamgenoot bij Manchester United Cristian Ronaldo.

Sorry bro !! They éven kill you A hahahahahahahahaah Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op26 Jun 2016 om 2:21 PDT

Patrice Evra op auditie voor een rol in Game of Thrones.

I working on the shooting of the last Game of Thrones ahahahahahah i love this game...Je travaille sur le tournage du dernier Game of Thrones ..#gameoftrones Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op8 Jul 2016 om 1:51 PDT

Zo reageerde Patrice Evra vorig jaar zomer op de transfer van Gonzalo Higuaín naar Juventus.

Welcome to Juventus GONZALO HIGUAIN !!! hahahahahahahaha i love this game !!!#higuain#juventus#i lovethisgame Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op26 Jul 2016 om 5:01 PDT

Zo zie je voetballers niet vaak...

I'd do anything for my daughter! Even created a farm in Beverly Hills park ... I love THIS game hahahahaah!!! Je ferais tout pour ma fille!!! Même créé une ferme à Beverly Hills park Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op17 Sep 2016 om 5:05 PDT

Met de groeten aan Ji-Sung Park en Cristiano.

Who did THIS to my friends ?@cristiano I love THIS game Ahahahahah! Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op24 Sep 2016 om 12:59 PDT

Evra legt nog eens uit waarom hij op Instagram actief is.

of the day part 2 ????????????????????????????????I love this game hahahahahahaha Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op2 Okt 2016 om 8:03 PDT

Sir Alex Ferguson is ook niet veilig voor Evra.

I'm really sorry to post this picture again!!!boss you know how much I love you and I respect you but what are you trying to achieve that dayI love this game abahabahabahah ! My face I am still traumatized.. Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op5 Okt 2016 om 2:41 PDT

Als dansende panda had Evra wel een serieuze boodschap.

Be like my panda!!! I m black ,white,asian and chubby !! SAY NO TO RACISM !!! Who wants to be a panda ??? I love this game hahahahahahahahah ps after this video you can t be racist...#kickItOut#NoToRacism#blacklivesmatter Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op27 Okt 2016 om 8:51 PDT

Evra met een iets minder serieuze boodschap voor vrouwen met 'duck faces'.

Evra als Marvin Gaye, met een bijrol voor Paul Pogba.

J'aime mon équipe! j'aime mon frère !j'aime Marvin !Marvin mood!! I love my team !I love my bro#paulpogba! I love marvin! and I love this game Ahahahahah!!!!#equipedefrance bonne nuit Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op11 Nov 2016 om 5:54 PST

Evra krijgt zelfs een chagrijnige Mario Mandzukic aan het lachen...

Going to Doha for the supercup !!! Big Sam @sami_khedira6 and mister no good !! @mariomandzukic_official and they all love this game hahaahahahhahahahah Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op20 Dec 2016 om 7:13 PST

Op date met een chimpansee.

Just been on a date I ask her if she love this game and straightaway she put her tongue outI love this game#ilovethisgame#beapanda#love#monckey#funny#crazy#talkingtomonkeys Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op27 Mrt 2017 om 3:46 PDT

Zo reageerde Evra op de uitnodiging voor de testimonial voor Michael Carrick.

Evra geeft advies aan zijn followers.

CALM YOUR heart !!! because it's MONDAY and please don't copy my moves you going to feel relaxed if you got an #exams I love this game hahaahhahahahaha and yes I'm in drug of life and happiness #ilovethisgame#monday#goodvibes#positivevibes#crazy#funny#laugh#dance#standbyme#life#love#mortivation Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op28 Mei 2017 om 11:12 PDT

De reactie van Evra op het vertrek van Wayne Rooney naar Everton.

Tenslotte... Robin van Persie is ook aangestoken door het Patrice Evra-virus.

Great to see @patrice.evra tonight, what a great champion and funny man who brings #ILoveThisGame to a whole new level teaching me how to say i love this game #SecondAttemptWasMuchBetter! Hahahhhahaahahahaha All the best Pat keep strong & keep loving this game!!!! Een bericht gedeeld door Robin van Persie (@robinvanpersie) op15 Jul 2017 om 2:31 PDT

Geplaatst op 16 juli 2017 om 23:22