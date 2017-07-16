Hoe Patrice Evra social media verovert met 'I love this game!'

Patrice Evra (36) verkeert inmiddels in de late herfst van zijn indrukwekkende voetbalcarrière. De voormalig Frans international speelt sinds januari voor Olympique Marseille. Buiten het veld is de ex-speler van onder meer Manchester United en Juventus een hit op social media geworden, met zijn aanstekelijke lach en zijn motto 'I love this game!'.

Sinds een jaar is Evra zeer actief op Instagram. De 81-voudig Frans international heeft inmiddels 2,6 miljoen followers. Onder het motto 'I love this game' maakt de positiviteitsgoeroe filmpjes waarin hij zingt, danst, schminkt, zich verkleedt en grappen uithaalt met (ex-)teamgenoten en zijn voormalig manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Wij maakten een selectie van leukste posts van Evra op Instagram. Van Evra als een ware Marvin Gaye tot Evra als dansende panda. En altijd die aanstekelijke lach. Met soms ook nog wel een serieuze boodschap.

Patrice Evra legt in het onderstaande filmpje uit waarom hij 'I love this game' als motto gebruikt.

 

The reason why I say all the time I love this game!!! For all my fans...

Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op23 Jun 2016 om 5:21 PDT

Tijdens EURO 2016 plaatste Evra deze ietwat matig gephotoshopte afbeelding met zijn ex-teamgenoot bij Manchester United Cristian Ronaldo.

 

Sorry bro !! They éven kill you A hahahahahahahahaah

Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op26 Jun 2016 om 2:21 PDT

Patrice Evra op auditie voor een rol in Game of Thrones.

Zo reageerde Patrice Evra vorig jaar zomer op de transfer van Gonzalo Higuaín naar Juventus.

 

Welcome to Juventus GONZALO HIGUAIN !!! hahahahahahahaha i love this game !!!#higuain#juventus#i lovethisgame

Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op26 Jul 2016 om 5:01 PDT

Zo zie je voetballers niet vaak...

Met de groeten aan Ji-Sung Park en Cristiano.

 

Who did THIS to my friends ?@cristiano I love THIS game Ahahahahah!

Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op24 Sep 2016 om 12:59 PDT

Evra legt nog eens uit waarom hij op Instagram actief is.

 

of the day part 2 ????????????????????????????????I love this game hahahahahahaha

Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op2 Okt 2016 om 8:03 PDT

Sir Alex Ferguson is ook niet veilig voor Evra.

Als dansende panda had Evra wel een serieuze boodschap.

Evra met een iets minder serieuze boodschap voor vrouwen met 'duck faces'.

 

Picture1: I had a dream that one day all the woman in the world would stop taking that kind of picture because they look fake Picture 2: They want to have the perfect lips the perfect smile but no... Picture 3: Oh lord... this is the one that makes me lose my mind ... this pout looks like a tight chicken arse and I'm really afraid the nose will get stuck to the lips. Picture 4: They always try to show their best contoured side because maybe their other side they have a dumbo ear? Picture 5: This one is when the naughty side come and and they think they look sexy but actually I can see they are in pain because they are biting their tongue Picture 6: The last picture now I am angry because I do not love this game!!! And I had a dream that one day all the woman in the world will start to take normal pictures and the world will be a better place and I WILL LOVE THIS GAME!!!! hahahahaha#lips#girls#women#fake#funny#crazy#joke#love#hate#bullshit#selfies

Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op6 Nov 2016 om 9:17 PST

Evra als Marvin Gaye, met een bijrol voor Paul Pogba.

Evra krijgt zelfs een chagrijnige Mario Mandzukic aan het lachen...

Op date met een chimpansee.

Zo reageerde Evra op de uitnodiging voor de testimonial voor Michael Carrick.

Evra geeft advies aan zijn followers.

De reactie van Evra op het vertrek van Wayne Rooney naar Everton.

Tenslotte... Robin van Persie is ook aangestoken door het Patrice Evra-virus.



