Patrice Evra (36) verkeert inmiddels in de late herfst van zijn indrukwekkende voetbalcarrière. De voormalig Frans international speelt sinds januari voor Olympique Marseille. Buiten het veld is de ex-speler van onder meer Manchester United en Juventus een hit op social media geworden, met zijn aanstekelijke lach en zijn motto 'I love this game!'.
Sinds een jaar is Evra zeer actief op Instagram. De 81-voudig Frans international heeft inmiddels 2,6 miljoen followers. Onder het motto 'I love this game' maakt de positiviteitsgoeroe filmpjes waarin hij zingt, danst, schminkt, zich verkleedt en grappen uithaalt met (ex-)teamgenoten en zijn voormalig manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Wij maakten een selectie van leukste posts van Evra op Instagram. Van Evra als een ware Marvin Gaye tot Evra als dansende panda. En altijd die aanstekelijke lach. Met soms ook nog wel een serieuze boodschap.
Patrice Evra legt in het onderstaande filmpje uit waarom hij 'I love this game' als motto gebruikt.
The reason why I say all the time I love this game!!! For all my fans...
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op23 Jun 2016 om 5:21 PDT
Tijdens EURO 2016 plaatste Evra deze ietwat matig gephotoshopte afbeelding met zijn ex-teamgenoot bij Manchester United Cristian Ronaldo.
Sorry bro !! They éven kill you A hahahahahahahahaah
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op26 Jun 2016 om 2:21 PDT
Patrice Evra op auditie voor een rol in Game of Thrones.
I working on the shooting of the last Game of Thrones ahahahahahah i love this game...Je travaille sur le tournage du dernier Game of Thrones ..#gameoftrones
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op8 Jul 2016 om 1:51 PDT
Zo reageerde Patrice Evra vorig jaar zomer op de transfer van Gonzalo Higuaín naar Juventus.
Welcome to Juventus GONZALO HIGUAIN !!! hahahahahahahaha i love this game !!!#higuain#juventus#i lovethisgame
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op26 Jul 2016 om 5:01 PDT
Zo zie je voetballers niet vaak...
I'd do anything for my daughter! Even created a farm in Beverly Hills park ... I love THIS game hahahahaah!!! Je ferais tout pour ma fille!!! Même créé une ferme à Beverly Hills park
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op17 Sep 2016 om 5:05 PDT
Met de groeten aan Ji-Sung Park en Cristiano.
Who did THIS to my friends ?@cristiano I love THIS game Ahahahahah!
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op24 Sep 2016 om 12:59 PDT
Evra legt nog eens uit waarom hij op Instagram actief is.
of the day part 2 ????????????????????????????????I love this game hahahahahahaha
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op2 Okt 2016 om 8:03 PDT
Sir Alex Ferguson is ook niet veilig voor Evra.
I'm really sorry to post this picture again!!!boss you know how much I love you and I respect you but what are you trying to achieve that dayI love this game abahabahabahah ! My face I am still traumatized..
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op5 Okt 2016 om 2:41 PDT
Als dansende panda had Evra wel een serieuze boodschap.
Be like my panda!!! I m black ,white,asian and chubby !! SAY NO TO RACISM !!! Who wants to be a panda ??? I love this game hahahahahahahahah ps after this video you can t be racist...#kickItOut#NoToRacism#blacklivesmatter
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op27 Okt 2016 om 8:51 PDT
Evra met een iets minder serieuze boodschap voor vrouwen met 'duck faces'.
Picture1: I had a dream that one day all the woman in the world would stop taking that kind of picture because they look fake Picture 2: They want to have the perfect lips the perfect smile but no... Picture 3: Oh lord... this is the one that makes me lose my mind ... this pout looks like a tight chicken arse and I'm really afraid the nose will get stuck to the lips. Picture 4: They always try to show their best contoured side because maybe their other side they have a dumbo ear? Picture 5: This one is when the naughty side come and and they think they look sexy but actually I can see they are in pain because they are biting their tongue Picture 6: The last picture now I am angry because I do not love this game!!! And I had a dream that one day all the woman in the world will start to take normal pictures and the world will be a better place and I WILL LOVE THIS GAME!!!! hahahahaha#lips#girls#women#fake#funny#crazy#joke#love#hate#bullshit#selfies
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op6 Nov 2016 om 9:17 PST
Evra als Marvin Gaye, met een bijrol voor Paul Pogba.
J'aime mon équipe! j'aime mon frère !j'aime Marvin !Marvin mood!! I love my team !I love my bro#paulpogba! I love marvin! and I love this game Ahahahahah!!!!#equipedefrance bonne nuit
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op11 Nov 2016 om 5:54 PST
Evra krijgt zelfs een chagrijnige Mario Mandzukic aan het lachen...
Going to Doha for the supercup !!! Big Sam @sami_khedira6 and mister no good !! @mariomandzukic_official and they all love this game hahaahahahhahahahah
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op20 Dec 2016 om 7:13 PST
Op date met een chimpansee.
Just been on a date I ask her if she love this game and straightaway she put her tongue outI love this game#ilovethisgame#beapanda#love#monckey#funny#crazy#talkingtomonkeys
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op27 Mrt 2017 om 3:46 PDT
Zo reageerde Evra op de uitnodiging voor de testimonial voor Michael Carrick.
Red alert breaking news!!! I'm coming to #carricktestimonial @carras16 @manchesterunited @red OT baby I'm coming home Fergie sorry#beyonce i kill it can't you see is no other team above you what you have to do when a player like me love you I love this game something don't feel right I'm feeling to high I'm coming to carrick testimonial hahahaahah #ilovethisgame#forevrared#united#manchesterunited#manchester#red#respect#redevils#love#life#winner#championsleague#manchesterunited2008#teams#champions#beapanda#proud#family#goals#redarmy#reunited#home#oldtrafford#baby#ferguson#united#mufc
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op26 Mei 2017 om 6:56 PDT
Evra geeft advies aan zijn followers.
CALM YOUR heart !!! because it's MONDAY and please don't copy my moves you going to feel relaxed if you got an #exams I love this game hahaahhahahahaha and yes I'm in drug of life and happiness #ilovethisgame#monday#goodvibes#positivevibes#crazy#funny#laugh#dance#standbyme#life#love#mortivation
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op28 Mei 2017 om 11:12 PDT
De reactie van Evra op het vertrek van Wayne Rooney naar Everton.
Dear Wazza @waynerooney I know you are not impressed with my breathe in that picture... but this isn't the subject of my message I would just like to say thank you for all the years we spent together, we won many trophies together. You are a legend for Manchester United and I hope all the fans will always remember you for that. As a person I am better than you because even your wife @coleen_rooney said I make her smile a lot with my crazy videos so I'm still waiting for the thanks Between me and you, I know your dad will be the most happy Everton fan, so well done to make people really happy I love this game ahahahah #ilovethisgame#legend @manchesterunited @everton #love #manchesterunited
Een bericht gedeeld door Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) op12 Jul 2017 om 12:16 PDT
Tenslotte... Robin van Persie is ook aangestoken door het Patrice Evra-virus.
Great to see @patrice.evra tonight, what a great champion and funny man who brings #ILoveThisGame to a whole new level teaching me how to say i love this game #SecondAttemptWasMuchBetter! Hahahhhahaahahahaha All the best Pat keep strong & keep loving this game!!!!
Een bericht gedeeld door Robin van Persie (@robinvanpersie) op15 Jul 2017 om 2:31 PDT
Geplaatst op 16 juli 2017 om 23:22
Reacties